Discharged from hospital, Raut says next CM from Shiv Sena

Soon after he was discharged from Lilavati hospital on Wednesday, Shiv Sena MP and executive editor of party’s mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut reiterated that the next chief minster of Maharashtra would be from his party.

“Next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from the Shiv Sena,” he said. Raut was admitted to the hospital Monday afternoon after he complained of chest pain. He underwent angioplasty to remove two blockages in his heart Tuesday.

Since the announcement of the Assembly results on October 24, Raut, has been the most vocal Sena leader to criticise and challenge the BJP. Raut had also acted as a communicator between party chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar.