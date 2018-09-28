Discharged after 15 days, victim ‘feels sick’ on visit to crime spot, is back in hospital

Rewari gangrape: After SP, woman ASI suspended. Rewari gangrape: After SP, woman ASI suspended.

The 19-year-old girl, who was gangraped by three men at a tubewell in Rewari earlier this month, was on Thursday discharged from the hospital where she had been recuperating for the last 15 days, but had to be readmitted in the evening after she complained of “dizziness and nausea” soon after visiting the crime spot. By Thursday evening, however, doctors said she was “fine” but would remain at the hospital under observation.

Earlier, at the time of her discharge, her father, who was with her at the time, said, “We do not intend to go back to our own house as of now. We will probably go and stay with a relative for a few days to give her some privacy.” The family, however, was made to take a stopover on their way at the tubewell where the teenager had been sexually assaulted, “for identification” of the crime scene, said sources. A few hours prior to the girl’s discharge, meanwhile, two of the men accused of sexually assaulting her were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

“Pankaj and Manish, who were arrested from Mahendargarh on Sunday, were produced in court on Thursday after their police remand came to an end, and have been remanded to judicial custody,” said Nazneen Bhasin, who is leading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the crime.

The two, police said, were among the three men who sexually assaulted the teenager. The third accused, Nishu, was arrested last week.

Following the incident, the accused had fled the village on September 13 and had been hiding in various places since then. Two of the men who allegedly helped the duo evade arrest during this period were also apprehended on Tuesday. They have been identified as Mahendargarh resident Abhishek, and Manjeet, who hails from Rajasthan. They allegedly helped the accused procure “money, food, water, and a bike, and had helped them find hideouts”, said police. They were produced in court on Wednesday and granted bail.

A third accused, Naveen, was arrested the same day. Police said although he was not involved in the sexual assault, he had visited the spot during the incident but failed to inform the police. Apart from the six men, police had earlier also arrested two others, the owner of the tubewell and a doctor who had been summoned by the accused to treat the victim when her condition worsened during the assault.

Meanwhile, the police said more arrests were likely. According to police, Nishu, Pankaj, and Manish have been involved in “organized gangrapes” in the past as well but none of their other victims have come forward so far.

“The same tubewell has been used for the crime before. We have evidence,” said SIT head Nazneen Bhasin. Residents of the village from where the three main accused hails, meanwhile, have also supported Bhasin’s contention. “These boys have been involved in mischief for the last several months. Everyone here has been aware of that. There are around 8 or 10 people in their group, and they would look at girls in a bad way…I am personally aware of some earlier incidents of sexual assault, but it is not my place to reveal the details.” said Amit Kumar, whose wife is the sarpanch of the village.

