Disband present EC; SC should decide criteria to appoint CEC, ECs: Congress

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared that she would move the Supreme Court against the Election Commission’s (EC) “partisan attitude”, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Monday said the present poll panel should be disbanded, as it has “betrayed the trust of voters”.

Sharma, Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, also said the Supreme Court should decide the composition and criteria for appointment for the positions of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (EC).

“The recent elections and the conduct of the Election Commission has raised serious concerns. The Commission violated its Constitutional mandate under Article 324 to conduct free and fair polls. Its blatantly partisan actions in Bengal were shocking and condemnable. Instances where it acted as a willing accomplice of BJP,” Sharma said in a statement.

He said the Commission is guilty of allowing unrestricted mass rallies violating Covid-19 protocols and must be made accountable for fueling the virus surge and sufferings of people.

“The present Election Commission should be disbanded and actions of its members probed.” He said a Constitution bench of Supreme Court should “decide on the composition, qualifying criteria for appointment of CEC and ECs, and firm guidelines for the conduct of free and fair elections as per the Constitution..”