Disappointed at proposed extension of President’s rule: J&K parties

National Conference vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Twitter expressed hope that Assembly elections can be held in J&K “before the winter begins, perhaps along with Jharkhand, Haryana & Maharashtra”.

National Conference vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Twitter expressed hope that Assembly elections can be held in J&K "before the winter begins, perhaps along with Jharkhand, Haryana & Maharashtra". (File photo)

With Home Minister Amit Shah proposing a six-month extension of President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir in the Parliament, political parties in J&K have expressed disappointment, stating that the state is being denied an elected government and pushed towards deepening uncertainty.

PDP spokesperson Waheed Para said that with the Panchayat as well as Lok Sabha elections being held, “Centre should move on conducting Assembly elections. People deserve an elected government and this is a clear denial of their democratic rights.”

State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir stated that the Central government has “no justification” to keep stalling elections in the state and extend President’s rule. “They tried installing a government, when that didn’t happen, they dissolved the Assembly. All parties in the state demanded Assembly elections should be held simultaneously with the general elections, they didn’t do that either. The three election observers who came here also stated that elections should be held, they have not moved on their suggestions as well,” Mir said.

