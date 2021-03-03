Disagreeing with govt not sedition, says SC; dismisses PIL seeking action against Farooq Abdullah

Expressing views that are different from government opinion will not attract the offence of sedition, the Supreme Court said today, dismissing a petition against Jammu and Kashmir MP Farooq Abdullah, Bar & Bench reported.

The petition against the National Conference leader is linked to his comments protesting against the centre’s move to scrap the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

The Srinagar MP was under detention in his home on Gupkar Road, Srinagar — that was declared a subsidiary jail —since the August 5 revocation of Article 370. After the initial 12 day custody at home, the state administration extended his detention for three months until December 15. And a second extension was granted December, allowing for Abdullah to be held until March 15. The maximum period for which such detention could be extended is two years. Farooq Abdullah was later released on March 13, 2020.

