Disabled teen dies after scuffle during India–New Zealand World Cup final viewing in Bihar village

What began as a group of youths gathering to watch the India–New Zealand T20 World Cup final on a mobile phone in a village in Bihar’s Vaishali district spiralled into a violent scuffle on Sunday night, leaving a 17-year-old boy dead.
The incident occurred in Jakkopur village, under Mahnar police station limits, where the group had assembled to watch the match together.
The situation escalated during a moment in the game when an Indian wicket fell, police said on Monday. The 17-year-old victim, who had joined the group, reacted loudly to the dismissal, which reportedly annoyed another standing nearby.
Police said the disagreement initially broke out between the two minors over the match and quickly escalated into a physical altercation.
Local sources said the argument intensified when the other boy allegedly asked the victim to leave the spot. When he refused, tensions escalated.
According to the victim’s family, a boy of the same age allegedly beat and pushed him during the scuffle.
The victim’s mother said her son had a speech disability and usually communicated through gestures and sounds.
“He had gone out to play a short while earlier. Some boys were sitting there watching the match, so he also sat with them. I don’t know what happened, but when we reached, he was injured and his head was badly swollen,” she said.
Police said that during the scuffle, the teenager was pushed, causing him to fall and strike his head on a stone, resulting in severe injury.
Locals present at the spot intervened and separated the boys, but by then, the victim had reportedly lost consciousness.
A local source said the injured boy was first taken to the Mahnar Community Health Centre. From there, he was referred to Hajipur Sadar Hospital and later to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for advanced treatment. However, he died on the way while being taken to Patna.
“While watching the match, an argument broke out between the two when a wicket fell. It soon turned into a scuffle. There was a breaker at the spot, and the victim’s head hit it. He was rushed to a hospital immediately, but his condition deteriorated rapidly. He was referred to PMCH but died on the way,” Mahnar SDPO Praveen Kumar said.
Following the incident, police teams rushed to the village and forensic experts were called to examine the scene.
“Necessary action has been initiated, and an FSL team has been called for investigation. Two police teams have been formed to conduct raids to detain the named accused,” police said.
SDPO Kumar said further legal action would be taken once the family submits a formal complaint.
“The investigation is underway. Action will be taken based on the application received from the victim’s family,” he said.
