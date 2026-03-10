Disabled teen dies after scuffle during India–New Zealand World Cup final viewing in Bihar village

The incident occurred in Jakkopur village, under Mahnar police station limits, where the group had assembled to watch the match together.

What began as a group of youths gathering to watch the India–New Zealand T20 World Cup final on a mobile phone in a village in Bihar’s Vaishali district spiralled into a violent scuffle on Sunday night, leaving a 17-year-old boy dead.

The situation escalated during a moment in the game when an Indian wicket fell, police said on Monday. The 17-year-old victim, who had joined the group, reacted loudly to the dismissal, which reportedly annoyed another standing nearby.

Police said the disagreement initially broke out between the two minors over the match and quickly escalated into a physical altercation.