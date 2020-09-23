Dirty conspiracy to defame Maharashtra: Congress on Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is currently being probed by CBI and other central agencies. (Express Archives)

ON A day when Gupteshwar Pandey stepped down as Bihar’s Director General of Police, Congress and Shiv Sena targeted the BJP for trying to “use” him and actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death as a “political opportunity”.

Amid speculation that Pandey would likely be the official candidate for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from Buxar for the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar, state Congress leader Sachin Sawant, also the party’s chief spokesperson in the state, alleged that the fracas over the actor’s death was a “conspiracy hatched by the BJP”.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Big dirty conspiracy of the BJP to defame Maharashtra to reduce its importance. The Bihar DGP who was used for this is being blatantly rewarded. The BJP had no sympathy for SSR but saw political opportunity to use his death for the Bihar election and now for new film city.” (sic).

He was referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s announcement to set up a 1,000-acre film city near Noida.

Tweeting further, Sawant wrote, “There has been no arrest made by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) in the FIR 15/2020 which is regarding the SSR death case. All arrests have been made in the FIR 16/2020 which is about consumption of drugs. Let the NCB clarify and educate us as to why it abandoned the SSR case.” (sic)

He also sought the NCB’s view on the Centre’s statement in Parliament that the “NCB had no strong actionable evidence to establish the Bollywood-drug connection”.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also targeted the former Bihar DGP, saying, “If you want to do politics then do it openly. If you want to contest polls, fight on courage and truth. But in this gupt (secret) way, starting your campaign with the death of someone is very painful and unfortunate as well. May God give you wisdom before success, this is the wish.”

The Congress has also questioned the swiftness with which Pandey’s VRS application was approved.

