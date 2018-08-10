Director of pvt hostel in Bhopal held for allegedly raping speech and hearing impaired girl

A police official said the victim alleged that the director raped her last time on August 4. A police official said the victim alleged that the director raped her last time on August 4.

The Bhopal Police has arrested the director of a private hostel for allegedly raping a speech and hearing impaired girl over last three years. The girl, a tribal, had filed a complaint with police on Wednesday.

The accused was taken into custody after the complaint was transferred to another police station in whose jurisdiction he runs a hostel each for boys and girls. He was arrested for rape, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.

A police official told The Indian Express that the hostels were not affiliated with any government agency. He said the hostels were now closed but said it was not clear how many inmates were there. He said the victim alleged that the director raped her last time on August 4. A case has also been registered under the SC/ST Act besides relevant sections of the IPC.

When asked about the allegation that one more girl had accused the director of sexual harassment, another senior police officer said that complaint had not been received yet.

The Opposition Congress drew a parallel between the Bhopal incident and the cases in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza alleged that the hostels were aided by the state government’s social justice department and demanded a detailed probe and immediate social audit of shelter homes and hostels.

