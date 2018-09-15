Director of Bhopal shelter home arrested for rape and sodomy

A month ago, another director of a shelter home for speech and hearing impaired in Bhopal was arrested after allegations of rape. (Representational Image) A month ago, another director of a shelter home for speech and hearing impaired in Bhopal was arrested after allegations of rape. (Representational Image)

The director of a shelter home for speech and hearing impaired has been arrested for alleged rape, sodomy and forced labour among other charges in Bhopal. This comes after five inmates, including two young women, approached the police and narrated their ordeal with the help of an interpreter.

A retired army jawan, 70, and two women who worked at two shelter homes near Bhopal were booked last midnight. A zero FIR was filed late night after a delegation of the Congress brought the complainants at a police station.

A police officer told The Indian Express that offences were registered against three people and the FIRs were transferred to respective police stations. The officer said it took a long time in registering the FIRs because statements of the complainants and translations by the interpreter were video-recorded.

The matter will be further investigated by the respective police stations. In their interaction with the media, the complainants alleged that three inmates had died a few years ago in unnatural circumstances and blamed the retired army jawan for the deaths.

One of the victims had lodged a complaint with the district administration, following which the shelter home was closed while another one continued to function.

A month ago, another director of a shelter home for speech and hearing impaired in Bhopal was arrested after allegations of rape. The victims had lodged complaints against him, following which FIRs were lodged.

