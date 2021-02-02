Directionless, serves interests of industrialists: Gehlot slams Budget 2021

Reacting to the Union Budget, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday termed it as ‘anti-poor, anti-farmer, directionless and disappointing.’ (File)

The Rajasthan Congress on Monday termed the Union Budget ‘disappointing’, saying that it lacked vision to revive the country’s economy while the BJP said the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses all sections of society.

In a statement, Gehlot said that the entire focus of the budget is only on West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, where elections are to be held this year.

He also added that the budget serves the interests of industrialists and the Modi government has once again, through this budget, showed its image as a ‘suit boot ki sarkar’ by trying to provide relief only to big industrialists.

“In this budget, no concrete measures have been taken to eradicate the grave problem of unemployment resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. Middle class taxpayers had thought that Modi government will give them relief by making changes in the income tax slab but that didn’t happen. Every section of the society is completely disappointed with this budget,” said Gehlot.

He also termed it as ‘disappointing’ in the context of Rajasthan and said that he had hoped that the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) plan will get the status of a national project and the state will also get special state status under the ‘har ghar nal’ scheme but that didn’t happen too.

The CM added that despite all the MPs from Rajasthan being from the NDA, the budget is discriminatory towards Rajasthan.

Gehlot said that the financial resources of states have been severely affected by the Covid pandemic and they had hopes that special financial packages will be announced so that more employment could be created and the purchasing power of the public could be increased, but that also didn’t happen.

“The Finance Minister said that in the past months the central government has done record GST collection. But despite that, the Modi government is not giving the GST share to the states as a result of which development works are getting hampered,” he said.

Farmers are protesting with their demands but no big decision for their welfare has been announced, he added.

He also also slammed the Centre over increasing of fuel prices and said that the BJP, which used to oppose FDI during the UPA regime, is now promoting the same after it came to power.

He added that there is no mention of plans such as Make in India, Skill India and Startup India launched during the previous tenure of the Modi government.

“From this, it appears that the Modi government has accepted these plans as unsuccessful,” said Gehlot.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP said the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses all sections of society.

BJP’s national vice president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said the budget will meet the expectations of a self-reliant India.

The budget will write a new definition of development in the country as it has taken care of all sections of society, including farmers, youth, women, traders, tribals, she said in a statement.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said the budget has covered all steps required for development of the country. He said by increasing the 10 per cent export duty on cotton, farmers across the country will get a big benefit.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria said the budget will give a direction to the economic development of the country.

He said in the budget, the concept of transparency and corruption-free India has been strengthened.

On the other hand, Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said the Union Budget is focused on promoting privatisation, but has nothing for farmer loans and MSP guarantee.

“The speech is focused on increasing privatisation in many areas including banking, electricity, insurance, shipping, including privatization of two state-run banks, giving port management in private hands. It had nothing for farmers loans and MSP guarantee,” Pilot said.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra the budget has no formula to improve the country’s economy.

Criticising the budget, Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan Neeraj Dangi said, “In the budget presented today, the central government has decided that it will sell airports, government banks, roads, electricity transmission lines, railways, warehouses, GAIL, Indian Oil Pipeline, general insurance and stadiums to the industrialists of their choice.”