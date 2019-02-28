Direction to evict forest dwelllers: Centre, Gujarat move Supreme Court, seek modification of order

The Centre and Gujarat government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court, seeking modification of its February 13 direction to states to complete eviction of “forest dwelling Scheduled Tribes” (FDSTs) and “other traditional forest dwellers” (OTFDs), whose claims for forest land had been rejected under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned their plea before a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, which agreed to take it up on Thursday.

Mehta told the bench that the Centre wished to take a holistic relook at the matter to protect the interests of tribals, farmers and forest dwelling communities. He said the Centre was taking the initiative following feedback from the affected people and states.

The plea by the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry submitted that the court had on January 29, 2016 asked states to furnish data regarding number of claims rejected and action taken thereafter.

Following this order, the Centre said it had written to states on February 5, 2016, conveying that to place the complete information before the court, “it may be necessary to provide the details of the process of rejection of claims including communication of reasons of rejection; opportunity of appeal; and claims which were being re-examined due to improper rejection”.

In another communication to the states dated June 29, 2018, the ministry also noted various issues that arose in implementation of the Act, including high rejection of claims; non-communication of rejection orders; lack of reasons in the order; raising of frivolous objections etc, it said.

In response to the January 29, 2016 apex court direction, some states filed the data of rejection of claims. “However, the said data did not provide the details of rejection as was requested by the applicant in its letter dated 25.2.2016,” the ministry submitted. The government contended that it was based on this data that the court passed the February 13 order. As a consequence, “a large number of tribal and other forest dwellers would be liable to be evicted by the state governments without observance of due process of law,” it added.

The Centre said that under the 2006 Act, “the rejection of a claim does not ipso facto lead to eviction of a tribal” and “there is no provision in the Act that provides for eviction after a claim is rejected.”

The government said the 2006 legislation was a “beneficial” one “and deserves to be construed liberally in favour of the FDSTs and OTFDs”.

“The FDSTs and OTFDs are extremely poor and illiterate people and not well informed of their rights and procedure under the Act. They live in remote and inaccessible areas of the forest. It is difficult for them to substantiate their claims before the competent authorities,” the ministry said.