Firm focus on diplomacy, but India should look at national interests: Jaishankar

Observing that India is “very focused” on diplomacy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the country should focus on its national interests and be less “concerned” about giving “gyan” to the world.

The minister was replying to the debate on the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha.

“Today, we should be less concerned in foreign policy about giving gyan to the world. We should play our role. We should make our contribution. We should look at our national interests. We should do this effectively,” Jaishankar said, replying to the debate on the Bill in which 21 members participated.

During his speech, Jaishankar referred to points raised by various members.

Referring to Sougata Ray’s remarks that Indian diplomacy is “passive”, Jaishankar said, “At the same time, he [Ray] said that the Prime Minister has spoken to Russia and Ukraine only. Ab jhagda Russia aur Ukraine ke beech me hai (when the conflict is between Russia and Ukraine), who else we will speak to? So, speaking to the relevant party. May be doing the relevant thing may look irrelevant to the other people…We are today in diplomacy very, very focused,”

Later, the House passed the Bill unanimously. Jaishankar said that passing of the Bill will “strengthen” India’s “national security and global reputation”.

The Bill, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on April 5, provides against the “financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems so as to fulfil our international obligations.” It also seeks to “prohibit” financing of “any activity” in relation to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

The Bill also seeks to empower the Centre to “freeze, seize or attach funds or other financial assets or economic resources for preventing such financing.” It also proposes granting powers to the government to “prohibit making available funds, financial assets or economic resources for any prohibited activity in relation to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems”.