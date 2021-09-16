Dip in crimes reported against women, NCW chief says may not reflect reality

Experts had warned of an increase in violence against women during the Covid-19 lockdowns, but the number of such crimes reported in 2020 showed a decline 8.3% over 2019, according to the National Crime Record Bureau’s annual ‘Crime in India, 2020’ report released Wednesday.

Domestic violence, however, was the most prevalent crime against women, according to the records.

More than 1.1 lakh cases of domestic violence were recorded across the country, with West Bengal recording the highest number at 19,962. It was followed by Uttar Pradesh with 14,454 cases and Rajasthan at 13,765 cases.

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma told The Indian Express that these numbers may not represent the reality.

“In our meeting with all DGPs also we found that the police had fewer cases registered but NCW received more complaints compared to the previous year which was not impacted by lockdowns. Women perhaps are unable to reach the police station and seek help due to the lockdown,” Sharma said.