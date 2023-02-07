Dip in civilian killings in J&K, sharp rise in number of injured persons in 3 years, MHA informs Lok Sabha

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that there is a dip in killings of civilians and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, but the number of injured persons in terrorist attacks has increased massively in the last three years. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has also provided necessary training to 948 village defence guard members in collaboration with the Rajouri district police in the last month.

“In 2020, 37 civilians were killed, while 41 were killed in 2021, 30 were killed in 2022 and seven were killed till January 31 this year. Sixty-one people got injured in 2020, 75 people got injured in 2021, while 134 were injured in the last year and 23 people got injured this year,” Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha.

Sharing details of security personnel, Rai said 62 security personnel were killed in action in 2020 and 106 were injured, 42 jawans were killed in 2021 and 117 sustained injuries, 31 security personnel were killed in 2022 and 87 got injured. No casualty has been reported so far this year.

Rai said the central government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. “Various measures have been taken by the government to protect the lives of the civilians in J&K,” he said.

“Some of the major steps are round-the-clock nakas at strategic points, group security in the form of static guards, intensified cordon and search operations (CASO) to effectively deal with challenges posed by terrorist organisations, sharing of intelligence inputs on a real-time basis amongst all security forces operating in the Valley, day and night area domination, preventive operations involving identifying the strategic supporters of terrorism and initiating investigations to expose their mechanisms of aiding and abetting terrorism, and identification of vulnerable spots to prevent terrorist attacks on civilians,” Rai said, adding that it also includes sensitising men on the ground about the issue and initiation of measures to defeat the machination of terrorists or their mentors.