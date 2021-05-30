Dip in cases, but not enough: Kerala extends lockdown until June 9

The average test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala for the last three days is less than 20 per cent in all districts barring Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad.

Kerala on Saturday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown until June 9, with some relaxations for essential activities. The lockdown has been in place in the state since May 8.

As per new lockdown guidelines, all industrial establishments, including coir, cashew, etc, can function with minimum employees not exceeding 50 per cent of total strength. Shops and units supplying raw materials (including packaging) to industrial establishments can also operate on three days a week.

Following a review meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that although “prevalence of the disease is declining significantly”, the state has still not reached the stage to remove restrictions.

The average test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala for the last three days is less than 20 per cent in all districts barring Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad.

There are 212 local self-governing bodies in the state with TPR above 30 per cent and 17 with TPR above 50 per cent. As many as 23,513 new cases were reported across the state in the last 24 hours.