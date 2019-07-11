Ex-BJP MP Dinu Solanki gets life term for murder of RTI activist Amit Jethwa

Former BJP MP Dinu Solanki and six others were on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of RTI activist Amit Jethwa in July 2010, ANI reported.

Advertising

A special CBI court had found all the accused — Solanki, his nephew Shiva Solanki, Sanjay Chauhan, Shailesh Pandya, Pachan Desai, Udaji Thakore and police constable Bahadursinh Vader — guilty under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 120B (criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) and Section 25(1) of Arms Act (illegal possession of arms or ammunition).

Jethwa was shot dead on July 20, 2010, by two assailants outside the Gujarat High Court for exposing illegal mining activities in Gir forest allegedly by Solanki. After the firing, both the assailants fled, leaving behind their two-wheeler and a country-made revolver on the spot.

In the initial investigation by the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad, Solanki, who was an MP from Junagadh at that time, was not named in the two chargesheets filed against the accused.

Advertising

The DCB, then under Joint Commissioner of Police, who is now the DGP & IG (Prisons), had given a clean chit to Dinu Solanki.

At the time, Jethwa’s father Bhikabhai had sought an investigation by an independent body such as an SIT or CBI, a demand that was initially rejected.

On Saturday, Bhikabhai hailed the judgment and told media persons, “The judgment today is a victory for us, the judiciary, the Constitution and makes us believe in the judicial system and that goons can be defeated.”

Solanki was serving his parliamentary term when he was arrested in 2013 from Delhi and was chargesheeted in the murder case. The CBI had accused him as the main conspirator.