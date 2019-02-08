Dinkar Gupta takes charge as Punjab’s new DGP

Senior IPS officer Dinkar Gupta Thursday took over as the new Director General of Punjab Police, succeeding Suresh Arora, who was on an extension after his retirement on September 30 last year.

Advertising

Gupta’s appointment was cleared by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday morning from among a three-member panel of officers shortlisted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and sent to the state government.

The other two officers in the panel who were shortlisted by the UPSC for consideration for the top post were DGP (Administration) M K Tiwari and DGP (Provisioning) V K Bhawra, both of 1987 batch. Gupta is the senior-most of the three officers, said an official spokesperson.

Ignored for post of Punjab Police chief, 1985-batch IPS officer Mohammad Mustafa announced that he will move the Supreme Court over being “ignored by the UPSC” in the panel, despite “fulfilling all the three criterion set up by the UPSC”.

My congratulations and best wishes to the newly appointed @DGPPunjabPolice Mr Dinkar Gupta as he takes charge of @PunjabPoliceInd today. I’m sure the force will be able to meet all policing challenges effectively under his leadership. pic.twitter.com/C1ALx5xQ6k — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 7, 2019

Soon after taking over as the state’s new police chief, Gupta said keeping the border state safe and secure would continue to be the priority of Punjab Police under him. Pointing out that Punjab shares over 550 km of International Border with Pakistan, he said the state police has to counter terrorism, tackle gangsters and drug menace, besides curtailing other crimes. “A safe and secure Punjab has always been the priority of the force and this will continue to be our priority,” he said.

Before taking over Punjab Police chief, Gupta was posted as DGP (Intelligence), a role that involved direct supervision of Punjab State Intelligence Wing, State Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU). Under his watch as DGP (Intelligence), a number of terror modules were unearthed, cases of targeted killings solved and notorious gangsters killed.

Power Couple

Gupta’s wife, Vini Mahajan, is an IAS officer of 1987 batch — the same batch as her IPS husband. She is currently posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Housing and Urban Development) and ACS (Industries and Commerce). She was part of Punjab government’s delegation that went to participate in World Economic Forum at Davos recently.

Advertising

The power couple was a part of an official delegation led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to Israel in October last year.