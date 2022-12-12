scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

SP candidate Dimple Yadav takes oath in Parliament

Dimple Yadav recently won the by-poll held for the Mainpuri seat in Uttar Pradesh. The bye-election was necessitated after the seat fell vacant owing to the passing away of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav leave from ParliamentSamajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with wife Dimple Yadav at Parliament House complex after the latter took oath as an MP during the ongoing Winter Session. (PTI)
Newly elected Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Dimple Yadav took oath as a member of the Lok Sabha Monday.

Dimple Yadav has won the bye-election held for Mainpuri parliamentary constituency, which was necessitated after the seat fell vacant owing to the passing away of her father-in-law, Mulayam Singh Yadav, the SP patriarch.

Dimple Yadav, who was a member of the 15th and the 16th Lok Sabha, had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Kannauj constituency in Uttar Pradesh but lost to BJP’s Subrat Pathak.

In the 16th Lok Sabha, she served as a member of the Standing Committee on Water Resources and as a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Women and Child Development.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 03:23:50 pm
