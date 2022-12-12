SP candidate Dimple Yadav takes oath in Parliament

Newly elected Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Dimple Yadav took oath as a member of the Lok Sabha Monday.

Dimple Yadav has won the bye-election held for Mainpuri parliamentary constituency, which was necessitated after the seat fell vacant owing to the passing away of her father-in-law, Mulayam Singh Yadav, the SP patriarch.

Track live updates | Parliament Winter Session 2022

Dimple Yadav, who was a member of the 15th and the 16th Lok Sabha, had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Kannauj constituency in Uttar Pradesh but lost to BJP’s Subrat Pathak.

In the 16th Lok Sabha, she served as a member of the Standing Committee on Water Resources and as a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Women and Child Development.