‘Diminishing Parliament shows diminishing democracy’: Menaka Guruswamy defines role as MP

Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy was sworn into the Rajya Sabha as a Trinamool Congress member on Monday, becoming the country’s first openly queer Member of Parliament.

Guruswamy, 51, with a legacy of defending civil liberties, sees her move into the political arena as the next logical step in a career defined by challenging the status quo. “My life has been about interpreting and defending constitutional values,” Guruswamy tells The Indian Express, in her first interview after taking over as MP. “After the Supreme Court, Parliament is the next arena for that.”

She views the legislature fundamentally as a deliberative body, rather than a space for “show of muscle”. Her primary legislative agenda, she says, will be “safeguarding the Constitution”, ensuring that new Bills are not “bulldozed” through. Thoughtful legislation, she says, requires scrutiny by parliamentary committees and stakeholder consultation. “When you have a less thoughtful Parliament, you pay the price in terms of bad laws. A diminishing Parliament is an indicator of a diminishing democracy,” she says.