Dilshad Garden Delhi factory collapse: ‘Went out for a break minutes before crash’

Initial investigation into the wall collapse at an aluminum factory at Dilshad Garden industrial area on Thursday morning, that left two dead and four injured, revealed that the victims took a break and were standing near the newly constructed wall. Minutes later, the wall came crashing.

Advertising

Mohammed Javed, one of the labourers who works at the factory, said, “We were sitting inside the factory when the incident took place. Minutes before the crash, Baldev Kumar, Dharmender and four others workers went out for a break. They were standing near the newly constructed wall when it collapsed, burying them under the debris.”

Read | Two labourers killed as factory wall collapses in Dilshad Garden

“We rushed to the spot and managed to pull them out of the debris… they were still alive and talking to us,” he added.

Advertising

Satish Kumar, another labourer at the site, said: “We then informed police and the fire department. We found that one of the men received grievous injuries to head… blood was oozing out.”

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and took the men to a nearby hospital, where Baldev and Dharmender were declared dead by doctors.

Police said factory owner Gagan Jain has joined the investigation and has blamed the contractor for the incident.

Police are on the lookout for the building contractor, who is absconding.