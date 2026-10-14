Man dies after ‘jumping off Bihar police vehicle’, family says he was taken away at 2 am

Six police personnel, including the SHO of Sahodra police station, have been suspended following the death of Dilshad Ansari.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
3 min readPatnaOct 14, 2026 05:12 PM IST
Dilshad Ansari custodial deathDilshad Ansari’s family has disputed the police account, alleging that he was beaten in custody. (File photo)
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Six police personnel, including the station house officer (SHO) of Sahodra police station in Bihar’s West Champaran district, have been suspended following the death of a man identified as Dilshad Ansari in police custody. The man’s family has alleged he was assaulted and has questioned the circumstances around his death.

Apart from the SHO, West Champaran Superintendent of Police Kumar Gautam has ordered the suspension of a sub-inspector, three constables and a driver constable.

Ansari was arrested in connection with a case registered on August 2, 2025, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sahodra police station.

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“He was arrested from Banuchhapar on October 12 and was being taken back to Sahodra when he jumped from the moving police vehicle in the Shikarpur police station area, sustaining serious injuries. He was taken to the sub-divisional hospital in Narkatiaganj, from where doctors referred him to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bettiah. He was declared dead on arrival,” an officer claimed.

The officer said further legal proceedings are underway to ensure an impartial investigation in accordance with the National Human Rights Commission’s guidelines.

Ansari’s family has disputed the police account, alleging that he was beaten in custody. His father, Akbar Ansari, claimed that his son had “an injury mark on his forehead but no visible scratches elsewhere on his body”.

“The police had no evidence. They took away our son from home at 2 am for questioning, saying they would return him in the morning,” Akbar Ansari claimed, alleging that the police had taken his son from their home during the night.

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According to the family, they were asked to reach the hospital after being told that his condition was critical, only to learn on arrival that he had died.

Ansari’s wife, Nagma Khatoon, said the family was asleep when the police arrived at their house at around 2 am.

“I was sleeping inside with our child. There was knocking at the outer gate, and when my in-laws opened it, around 20 police personnel in two vehicles surrounded the house and took my husband away,” she claimed.

Ansari and Khatoon got married last year and have a four-month-old daughter. He was working for a finance company, the family said.

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The family has demanded a government job for a member of the household, compensation for Ansari’s death and punishment for those found responsible.

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Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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