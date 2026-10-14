Man dies after ‘jumping off Bihar police vehicle’, family says he was taken away at 2 am

Dilshad Ansari’s family has disputed the police account, alleging that he was beaten in custody. (File photo)

Six police personnel, including the station house officer (SHO) of Sahodra police station in Bihar’s West Champaran district, have been suspended following the death of a man identified as Dilshad Ansari in police custody. The man’s family has alleged he was assaulted and has questioned the circumstances around his death.

Apart from the SHO, West Champaran Superintendent of Police Kumar Gautam has ordered the suspension of a sub-inspector, three constables and a driver constable.

Ansari was arrested in connection with a case registered on August 2, 2025, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sahodra police station.

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“He was arrested from Banuchhapar on October 12 and was being taken back to Sahodra when he jumped from the moving police vehicle in the Shikarpur police station area, sustaining serious injuries. He was taken to the sub-divisional hospital in Narkatiaganj, from where doctors referred him to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bettiah. He was declared dead on arrival,” an officer claimed.