Watch: Cops fire tear gas, farmers toss barricades off bridge in Haryana

The’ Dilli Chalo’ march by hundreds of Punjab farmers led to a tense face off at the Shambhu interstate border, near Haryana’s Ambala district, as police used water cannons and teargas to disperse them.

Irate farmers broke barricades and threw them off a bridge in their attempt to enter the state as part of their ‘Dilli Chalo’ march against the Centre’s contentious farm laws. The Shambhu border point is about 200 km from Delhi.

In videos shot at the protest site, cops can be seen using water cannons and tear gas to disperse them.

Follow Farmers protest in Delhi LIVE updates

Water cannons used during farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march at Jharmari on Ambala border. Express video: @ieJaipalSingh @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/f7XyBA23HC — Express Punjab (@iepunjab) November 26, 2020

#WATCH Police use water cannon to disperse farmers gathered at Shambhu border, near Ambala (Haryana), to proceed to Delhi to stage a demonstration against the farm laws pic.twitter.com/U1uXO0MdOs — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

#WATCH | Security personnel use fire tear gas shells to disperse a crowd of farmers gathered at the Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab, to protest the farm laws pic.twitter.com/11NfwLcEQZ — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Also seen were farmers pelting stones, waving black flags and shouting slogans as tractors and trucks lined up on a bridge at the Shambhu border.

#WATCH | Protestors pelt stones at the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) pic.twitter.com/nRs0fyFd01 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Even as the police used loudspeakers to ask the farmers assembled on the Punjab side of the border to disperse, they continued their protest. Many of them were seen standing on trucks as smoke from the teargas clouded the air.

#WATCH Farmers’ protest continues at Shambhu border, near Ambala (Haryana) as police stop them from proceeding to Delhi pic.twitter.com/UtssadGKpU — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Haryana has sealed its borders with Punjab to prevent farmers from entering their state on their way to Delhi. Multi-level barricading has been put in many places. In Delhi as well, police has strengthened its presence in border areas in view of the protest march.

At the Singhu border, Delhi Police stationed trucks filled with sand to stop the movement of tractors driven by farmers. While the border has not been sealed but all vehicles entering the national capital are being checked by the police.

Expressing his anger over the treatment of farmers by the Haryana government, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said the use of “brute force” against them is “totally undemocratic and unconstitutional”. “Why is @mlkhattar govt in Haryana stopping the farmers from moving to Delhi? The tyrannical use of brute force against peacefully protesting farmers is totally undemocratic & unconstitutional,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, the Punjab CM said farmers have been peacefully protesting in the state against the farm laws for two months. “Why is Haryana govt provoking them by resorting to force? Don’t the farmers have the right to pass peacefully through a public highway?”, Singh asked.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police had rejected requests from various farmer organisations to protest in the national capital against the Centre’s new farm laws on November 26 and 27.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd