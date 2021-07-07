Maharashtra approves state funeral for Dilip Kumar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved a state funeral for actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness.

Additional Commissioner of Police Western region Sandeep Karnik said that Kumar’s funeral could be between 4 pm and 5 pm at Juhu Qabrastan in western Mumbai.

Uddhav Thackeray paid tributes to Dilip Kumar and tweeted, “Enriching the Indian film industry, a shining star emerged from the silver lining. Dilip Kumar, who plays the role of Ajramar, will remain in the hearts of film lovers and fans forever. A heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Padma Vibhushan Dilip Kumar.”

Dilip Kumar was taken to Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital last Wednesday after he complained of breathlessness – it was the second time he had been hospitalised in the same month. Kumar suffered from advanced prostate cancer and was undergoing treatment for the last 3-4 months now. The actor was bedridden for several months and had become unresponsive in the last few days.

Dilip Kumar, born Yusuf Khan, known as the Tragedy King of Bollywood, had a glowing career spanning more than five decades. From comedy to tragedy, from dark and gritty dramas to romance, he gave the industry innumerable classics, and was considered the first method actor of India. There was just something new to discover in his acting with each film, and he inspired generations of actors. He has acted in films like Saudagar, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Karma and Naya Daur amongst several others.