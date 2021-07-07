Dilip Kumar will live forever in the heart of India: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday expressed his condolences on the passing away of legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, saying he will “live forever in the heart of India”.

“Dilip Saab summarised in himself a history of emerging India. He will live forever in the heart of India,” he said in a tweet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Kumar’s contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come. “My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said he was saddened to hear about Dilip Kumar’s death. “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary actor #DilipKumar. He was a doyen of Indian cinema and prolific entertainer. Cinema lovers will miss him for his invaluable contribution. My condolences to the bereaved family, fans and followers,” he said in a tweet.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also condoled the demise of actor Dilip Kumar, and said his rich contributions to films would always be remembered.

Gehlot said in a tweet, “My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of veteran actor #DilipKumar ji. May his family, friends and fans find strength to bear this loss”. Kumar’s demise is an “end of an era in Indian cinema and his rich contribution to films would always be remembered,” he added.

Dilip Kumar, 98, passed away in Mumbai early on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was taken to Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital last Wednesday after he complained of breathlessness – it was the second time he had been hospitalised in the same month. Kumar suffered from advanced prostate cancer and was undergoing treatment for the last 3-4 months now. The actor was bedridden for several months and had become unresponsive in the last few days.