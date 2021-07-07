‘Blessed with unparalleled brilliance’: PM Modi condoles Dilip Kumar’s death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Dilip Kumar a “cinematic legend” as he condoled the demise of the veteran actor. The 98-year-old passed away in Mumbai early on Wednesday after a prolonged illness.

“Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP,” PM Modi tweeted.

Dilip Kumar was taken to Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital last Wednesday after he complained of breathlessness – it was the second time he had been hospitalised in the same month. Kumar suffered from advanced prostate cancer and was undergoing treatment for the last 3-4 months now. The actor was bedridden for several months and had become unresponsive in the last few days. “He had water in the pleural cavity, and he suffered a kidney failure. He required blood transfusion multiple times. We carried the last transfusion but it did not help,” a hospital doctor said.

The actor’s official Twitter account also confirmed the news of his death, “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return.”

Dilip Kumar, popularly known as the tragedy king of Bollywood, is survived by wife and actor Saira Banu.

Some of his best-known films are Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Gunga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam, Naya Daur, Madhumati, Kranti, Vidhaata, Shakti, and Mashaal, to name just a few