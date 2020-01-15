Dilip Ghosh’s latest: West Bengal is now hub of anti-nationals

Addressing a rally in support of the CAA on Sunday, Ghosh said in Bengali: “In states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, our (BJP) governments shot them (protesters) like dogs, dragged them away and even slapped cases. (File) Addressing a rally in support of the CAA on Sunday, Ghosh said in Bengali: “In states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, our (BJP) governments shot them (protesters) like dogs, dragged them away and even slapped cases. (File)

Two days after saying that the BJP “governments” in Assam, UP and Karnataka have “shot” those protesting against the new citizenship law “like dogs, dragged them away and even slapped cases”, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh courted a fresh controversy Tuesday by saying that the state has become a hub of anti-nationals.

“West Bengal is a place, which gave the country slogans like Vande Mataram and Jai Hind. Now, if someone here says Pakistan zindabad or Hindustan tere tukde honge (India will be Balkanised) Inshallah Inshallah, then it is apparent that this place has become a hub of anti-nationals. People who live in the land of Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna (Paramhansha) have no courage to say go back to infiltrators or Rohingyas, but stage protest on the streets and ask the Prime Minister to go back. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is backing those people,” Ghosh said during chai pe charcha (discussion over tea) in Kharagpur on Tuesday, commenting on the protests during PM Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the state last weekend.

Condemning Ghosh for branding the people of Bengal as anti-nationals, Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee said he is the “biggest mafioso” out here. “He never thinks before speaking. This shows his upbringing. He thinks he is the biggest patriot in this country. This is nothing, but a competition with his party leaders on who can speak in the most foul language. They won the election (Lok Sabha) in a fluke. They are not permanent here. Mamata Banerjee is permanent here.”

Addressing a rally in support of the CAA at Ranaghat in Nadia Sunday, Ghosh said in Bengali: “In states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, our (BJP) governments shot them (protesters) like dogs, dragged them away and even slapped cases. You will come here, eat here and destroy government property here? Is this someone’s zamindari? We will hit you with lathis, shoot you and put you in jail. That is what our government did.”

