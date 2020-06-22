Dilip Ghosh valorises violence, TMC calls BJP leaders ‘terrorists’

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. (File) West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. (File)

A day after calling for revenge against the ruling TMC for allegedly pursuing vendetta politics against BJP leaders and workers, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said violence was the only way to solve problems. The comments drew a sharp reaction from TMC leaders.

Referring to the recent conflict between the armies of India and China in Ladakh, Ghosh told reporters, “If anyone thinks that he can resist violence by chanting mantras, then people will call that person a coward. Such persons only talk about forgiving people. They talk about there is no need for violence. But in reality no problem was solved without violence across the world. Even today there was violence against China. If we continue to say ‘Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai’ then they will again capture our land. So we have to speak in a language which the other person understands.”

On Saturday, the BJP leader and Medinipur MP had said, “The TMC came to power and said there will be no revenge. But in the last nine years, it pursued only vendetta politics. More than 100 BJP workers were killed in the last few years. Once we come to power we will take revenge against these anti-socials and corrupt officials. We believe in paying back in the same coin.”

Hitting back at Ghosh, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said, “TMC stands for peace. We don’t need any lectures from BJP leaders. They know who had killed Gandhi ji. By indulging in violence, their party came to power in Gujarat. Here only peace prevails.”

Senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim labelled BJP leaders as terrorists. “They are a group of terrorists. They belong to a terrorist outfit. Just like Taliban and Jaish-e-Mohammed, which know nothing but indulging in violence and killing people, they have the same teachings,” Hakim said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd