Dilip Ghosh stable, Soumitra Chatterjee fast improving

Dilip Ghosh and Soumitra Chatterjee

Medinipur MP and state BJP state president Dilip Ghosh’s condition was stable on Saturday, a day after he had tested positive for Covid-19. Also, veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s condition, who was earlier infected with the virus, was improving rapidly.

Ghosh who was running a high temperature and slight drop in oxygen saturation was admitted to a private hospital on Friday night. “He underwent a CT scan for thorax on Saturday after doctors found some problems in his lungs. Doctors will decide on the future course of treatment after receiving his CT scan reports. However, his overall condition has improved and the fever has gone down. His oxygen saturation levels are normal and his vitals are stable. He is on normal diet,” the private hospital said in a statement on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Chatterjee was admitted to another private hospital on Saturday. He was able to talk to his family members and slept well on Friday night. His vitals are also stable. He will remain under observation for a few more days, said doctors.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd