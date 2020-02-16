Dilip Ghosh: Shaheen Bagh, Park Circus protesters are poor, illiterate

BJP’s West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh. BJP’s West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh again courted controversy on Saturday by reiterating that protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and Kolkata’s Park Circus were poor and sitting on the road for money.

“Poor people who are unaware have been made to sit on the roads. In return, they are receiving money every day. They are being fed biryani bought with foreign funds. All this is being done to show that people are with them,” Ghosh said at a party workers’ meeting in Kolkata.

“Be it Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh or Kolkata’s Park Circus, the picture is same everywhere. People like Brinda Karat and P Chidambaram attend these gatherings when they go to Delhi or Kolkata. Some illiterate women with babies on their lap are sitting there. They are the only audience,” he told the gathering.

Women have been staging sit-ins at Shaheen Bagh and Park Circus since December 15 and January 7 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

The Shaheen Bagh protest has inspired many such sit-ins across the country, including in Park Circus.

