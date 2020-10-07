Dilip Ghosh says Bengal turning into mafia-ruled UP, Bihar; Trinamool hails ‘admission’

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday alleged that the law and order situation in West Bengal is worsening and gradually it is becoming a mafia-ruled state like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. (File photo)

TMC leader and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday took a dig at Ghosh for “admitting” that there is mafia raj in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. “I am very grateful to Dilip Ghosh for admitting that Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh and their alliance partner Nitish Kumar in Bihar have established mafia raj,” Banerjee tweeted.

TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim said, “It is good that he has accepted that mafia raj exists in BJP-ruled UP and Bihar. We are happy that at least for once, he has spoken the truth.”

Ghosh made the remarks while talking to the media on the killing of BJP leader Manish Shukla at Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district. “West Bengal is slipping into a mafia-raj like situation like in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The way a councillor was shot dead in front of a police station by using a sten gun is shameful,” he said.

Shukla, a councillor of Titagarh municipality, was shot dead on Sunday by two assailants.

“The law and order situation of Bengal is worsening with each passing day. The police are hand in glove in the conspiracy to kill a mass leader like Shukla,” Ghosh claimed.

Ghosh wondered whether free and fair polls would be possible in the state if such an “anarchic” situation continues.

