Dilip Ghosh re-elected as West Bengal BJP president

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh on Thursday was re-elected as West Bengal BJP unit president. Ghosh, who was appointed to the post in December 2015 for three years, received an extension in December 2018 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Following an internal meeting today, the BJP appointed Ghosh as its West Bengal president for another three years. Under his leadership, the party will contest the 2021 Assembly polls in Bengal as well as the civic polls which are likely to be held in April this year.

Following his re-election, Ghosh said, “I am happy with the decision of the party. I have always stood by our dedicated workers and will continue to do so. I will finish all my pending tasks as the state president of BJP. All I can say that the party will not concede an inch of space in Bengal and I will fight till the end.”

Party leaders Arvind Menon, Murlidhar Rao, and others were present during the meeting held at an auditorium in the National Library of India.

Recently, Ghosh, the BJP MP from Medinipur constituency, courted a controversy after he threatened to shoot and kill those involved in damaging public property in West Bengal “like in Uttar Pradesh and Assam” during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Yesterday, he stood by his remarks and vowed to do the same if his party comes to power in West Bengal.

