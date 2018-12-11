Dilip Ghosh meets Governor: ‘Spoke about victims of chit fund scams, killing of BJP workers’

Ahead of its proposed rath yatras in West Bengal, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at Raj Bhawan and highlighted the plight of chit fund scam victims as well as the alleged political killings of BJP workers in different parts of the state.

“I met the Governor and highlighted the plight of chit fund scam victims. There are lakhs who have been duped… These people are not being compensated despite assurances by the state government. Now and then they agitate but no one is listening to them,” Ghosh told The Indian Express.

“For instance, I highlighted Rose Valley chit fund scam case. The state government is not properly listing the properties of Rose Valley which are likely to be attached by investigating agencies in court. The state government’s economic offence wing lies defunct due to a lack of manpower because many Trinamool Congress leaders are likely to be involved. The CBI and ED are doing their job but the state government is not co-operating,” he added.

CBI sources said the Rose Valley group had cheated investors of Rs 17,000 crore, which is seven times more than the estimated amount in the Saradha chit fund case.

“The state government made a committee to verify and return money to the depositors. The committee is also not working,” said the state BJP chief.

The chit fund scams came to light when the Saradha group collapsed in 2013. Thereafter, Rose Valley and other groups came under the radar of investigating agencies. In May 2014, the Supreme Court ordered the CBI to probe over two dozen chit funds companies in Bengal and neighbouring states. Later, Trinamool Congress MPs and ministers were arrested, jailed from a prolonged period and then released on bail.

Ghosh also said he highlighted the alleged political killings of BJP workers.

“Just last night, a BJP worker was killed in Durgapur and five other workers were injured. This is not the first time. Now and then, our workers are being targeted by goons backed by the Trinamool Congress. I have highlighted this reign of terror in Bengal and requested the Governor to take steps,” said the state BJP chief.