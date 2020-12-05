Dilip Ghosh makes offensive remarks about CM; TMC says ‘unfortunate’

Dilip Ghosh

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday made derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and claimed there was a conspiracy to turn the state into Bangladesh. The comments drew flak from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which said they were unfortunate.

Addressing party workers in the city’s Joka area, Ghosh questioned Banerjee’s bloodline while targeting the TMC’s “Joy Bangla” slogan. The BJP leader also said those not chanting “Jai Shri Ram [Hail Ram]” would be dragged to the party and forced to chant the name of the Hindu deity.

“There is a conspiracy going on to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh by shouting the ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan. Didimoni [Mamata Banerjee] is falling sick on hearing ‘Jai Shri Ram’. What blood does she have in her body that she cannot stand the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan? Are you not ashamed that despite living in the country of Lord Ram you are acting like a…[expletive used]. Don’t cross your limits,” Ghosh said.

The BJP leader threatened to beat up TMC leaders and workers. Referring to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, he said, “Khokababu [Abhishek Banerjee] says Dilip Ghosh is a ‘goonda [goon]’. If need be, Dilip Ghosh shall be a ‘goonda’ to put an end to TMC’s ‘dadagiri and goondagiri [bullying and hooliganism]’. If we start thrashing, there won’t be any police left. We shall beat them up on the streets. If required I will come here and beat them up.”

Warning the ruling party, the state BJP chief said, “Those who removed our party flags in different places of the state will later have to join our party’s rallies with the same flags. If they don’t, we will drag them by their neck to the party and they will be forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.”

The TMC said Ghosh’s remarks were unfortunate. “There is always a rivalry between two political parties. But such remarks targeting a chief minister are unexpected. We condemn the statement,” said MP Saugata Roy.

