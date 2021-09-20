BJP picks Baby Rani Maurya, Dilip Ghosh as party vice-presidents

The faction-ridden West Bengal unit of BJP, which has been hit by an exodus of some key leaders who had migrated from TMC, got a new president Monday.

BJP President JP Nadda appointed Sukanta Majumdar, the BJP MP from the Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency, as the chief of the West Bengal unit.

Outgoing state chief Dilip Ghosh, who is also a Lok Sabha MP and who led the party in the March-April assembly election, will now be the national vice president.

In another surprise move, the national leadership also appointed Baby Rani Maurya, who was recently removed as Uttarakhand Governor, the national vice president.