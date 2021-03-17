Former Union minister Dilip Gandhi dies of Covid-19

Gandhi was in Delhi in connection with some personal work.

Former Union minister and BJP leader Dilip Gandhi died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in New Delhi early Wednesday morning.

Gandhi, 69, was in Delhi in connection with some personal work.

Dilip Gandhi had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and was admitted to a private hospital where he was put on a ventilator. He breathed his last around 3 am this morning, BJP leaders said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences. “He’ll be remembered for his rich contributions to community service & helping the poor. He made numerous efforts to strengthen BJP in Maharashtra. Condolences to his family & supporters,” he tweeted.

Gandhi, who started his career as a corporator in late 80s, had won the Lok Sabha elections three times since 1999 from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. He was denied a ticket by BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He also held the shipping ministry charge in the Vajpayee Govt in 2003.

BJP leaders credited Gandhi for the party’s alliance with NCP in Ahmednagar civic body. “Gandhi took the initiative in forging an alliance with NCP and keeping Shiv Sena away,” said a BJP leader.

BJP leader Uma Khapre said, “Gandhi played a major role in the development of Ahmednagar. It was during his tenure, Ahmednagar saw rapid development. In his passing away, the party has lost a key leader from Nagar district”

Shiv Sena corporator Balasaheb Borate also condoled his death. “Gandhi was a popular leader and had friends in all parties. That is the reason why he could ensure BJP rule in the civic body with the help of NCP which is otherwise with the Sena at state-level,” he added.

Gandhi is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.