Dileep controversy: Kerala CPM flays AMMA for reinstating rape bid accused

THE CPM in Kerala on Friday flayed the decision of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) to reinstate membership of Dileep, the actor accused of abduction and attempt to rape a Malayalam film actress last year, and rallied behind former office-bearers of the association who are now CPM-backed legislators.

In an official release, the party’s state secretariat said it was wrong on part of AMMA to take back Dileep. The party stated, “The controversy over AMMA’s decision is unfortunate. The allegation that AMMA has taken an anti-woman stand in the issue should have been avoided. The film organisation should have the responsibility to respect the sentiments of the outraged woman.’’

This comes two days after four women members of the association, including the victim, quit their membership. Besides the victim, the others who quit are Geethu Mohandas, Rima Kallingal and Remya Nambeesan.

The CPM, however, took exception to the move to single out actors and party-backed MLAs K B Ganesh Kumar and Mukesh, and Innocent, a party-backed MP.

The party stated that when the actress was assaulted last year, the LDF and the state government had taken a “courageous and impartial” stand.

