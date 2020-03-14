Digvijaya Singh on Scindia’s switch to BJP: hunger of power is more important than ideology for some

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File Photo) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File Photo)

Just days after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday slammed the former saying that “hunger of power” is important to some people than “credibility and ideology”.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said that he never expected Scindia to switch parties “cabinet berth”. ” I never expected Maharaj (Sorry as I myself come from a feudal background I don’t address him as Jyotiraditya) to cross over and ditch Congress and Gandhi Family and for what? Rajya Sabha and Cabinet berth under ModiShah? Sad never expected this from him,” he said.

The Congress leader further added that he does not agree with the BJP but “admire” their commitment to the ideology. He said, “I am no admirer of Narendra Modi and one of his most bitterest Critic but then admire his Courage of Conviction and uncompromising effort to Polarise the Country on every possible issue and every opportunity.”

Assuring that he will serve the Congress till last breath, Singh recalled the time when he was asked to join the RSS but he refused because credibility and ideology mattered to him.

” I could have easily come to Lok Sabha from Rajgarh my home constituency but I declined and got Congress candidate win. Why? Because to me credibility and ideology is more important which unfortunately has disappeared from Indian Political Scene. Sad,” he said adding that power to him is to “achieve the objective of Service to humanity and not power by itself.”

