Digvijaya Singh stopped from meeting rebel Madhya Pradesh MLAs in Bengaluru, detained

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who reached Bengaluru on Wednesday early morning to meet the rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs was taken into preventive custody. Accusing the BJP of holding the MLAs “hostage,” Singh announced a hunger strike. “This is the conspiracy of BJP to remove the elected government. The MLAs were brought in a chartered flight paid for by the BJP,” he said.

Singh who was accompanied by other Congress leaders was not allowed to meet the 21 MLAs who are camping in a resort in Bengaluru since March 9. Singh alleged that Congress MLAs inside the resort want to meet him, but they are not being allowed. As the police tried to convince him, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said, “I am requesting to meet my Congress MLA’s inside the resort but police are not allowing me, I will go alone and meet them, but why are police stopping me.”

Singh later sat on a dharna outside the resort. “It is my right to meet my Congress MLAs. I don’t want to meet the BJP MLAs. I want to meet the Congress MLAs. People have voted them as Congress MLAs, not as BJP MLAs,” he said.

The police later took Digvijaya Singh and the other Congress leaders protesting outside the resort into preventive custody at the Amruthahalli Police Station. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar immediately rushed to the police station to meet him.

Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural) Bheemashankar S Guled also said that the MLAs have sought police protection and showed a letter in which they have refused to meet anyone.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the rebel MLAs, who pushed the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse with their resignations, refuted the Congress’ charge of being held “hostage.”

Police have also detained Karnataka congress leaders Krishna Byre Gowda and N.A. Haris along with Singh and other Madhya Pradesh congress leaders.

Opposing the arrest of Singh, DK Shivakumar said that the Karnataka BJP government is misusing power. “We have our own political strategy, we know how to handle the situation. He(Singh) is not alone here. I’m here. I know how to support him. But I don’t want to create a law & order situation in Karnataka,” he said

