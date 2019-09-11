Digvijaya Singh calls Muharram ‘paavan’ occasion, BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain responds

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh Tuesday tweeted “saluting” Muslims on the “paavan” day of Muharram Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote “Sabhi Muslim bhaiyo aur beheno ko Muharaam ke pavan avsar par hamara salam”

सभी मुस्लिम भाईयों और बहनों को मुहर्रम के पावन अवसर पर हमारी सलाम। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) September 10, 2019

To this, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said, “Aaj dukh ka din hai. Itna bhi nahi pata apko Digvijaya ji (Today is a day of mourning. You don’t even know this?)

As one of the holiest months in Islam, Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. Although it marks the first Islamic month, the tenth day of Muharram is known for being a period of mourning where the Shia Muslim community commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the son of Hazrat Ali and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala.

The date of Muharram keeps shifting every year as the Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar that follows phases of the moon. This year, it will be observed on September 10.