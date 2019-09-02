Digvijaya Singh running govt by proxy: MP minister

AMID HECTIC politicking over selection of a new Congress chief in Madhya Pradesh, state Forest Minister Umang Singhar on Sunday accused former chief minister Digvijaya Singh of running the government by proxy.

Advertising

Singhar’s attack on the senior Congress leader came in the wake of recent letters the latter wrote to all ministers seeking audience with them to know about status of transfers and other works he had requested them to undertake. Some ministers, including his son Jaivardhan, who holds the urban development portfolio, said they had complied with his requests.

When Singhar was asked by the media whether he had replied to the letter, he wondered why Singh wrote the letter when “he himself runs the government by proxy and it is a well-known fact”.

When The Indian Express sought his comment, he accused Singh of interfering in government work.