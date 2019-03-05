BJP attacks Digivijaya over ‘Pulwama accident’ remark, he questions govt on Balakot casualties

Responding to a series of tweets by Digvijaya Singh, in which he refers to Pulwama terror attack as a ‘durghatna’ (accident), Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh Tuesday asked the Congress leader if he would also term former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination an “accident”. “With due respect, I would like to ask Digvijaya Singh Ji, was Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination an accident or a terror incident,” V K Singh said.

To this, Digvijaya Singh replied, “Where is the doubt that Pulwama attack was a terror strike? But again PM Modi’s troll army is avoiding the main question.”

Earlier in the day, Digvijaya Singh targeted the Modi government, saying the facts and numbers presented by the BJP ministers in the Indian Air Force’s airstrike in Balakot do not match and the foreign media is raising doubts in the matter. This puts a question mark on the credibility of our government, he added.

“Some ministers in your government say 300 terrorists were killed, BJP chief says 250 died, Yogi Adityanath says 400 were killed and your minister SS Ahluwalia says none were killed. And you are silent over this issue,” said the Congress leader addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

किन्तु पुलवामा दुर्घटना के बाद हमारी वायु सेना द्वारा की गयी “Air Strike” के बाद कुछ विदेशी मीडिया में संदेह पैदा किया जा रहा है जिससे हमारी भारत सरकार की विश्वसनीयता पर भी प्रश्न चिन्ह लग रहा है। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 5, 2019

He also alleged that the BJP is using the success story of the armed forces to their advantage and is trying to make political gains, which, he said, was disrespectful of the bravery and dedication of the soldiers.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, reacting sharply to Congress’ demands for proof of the airstrike in Balakot, said, “There is a growing competition between senior leaders of the Congress party as to who is more vocal in lowering the morale of the security forces.”

Attacking Digvijaya Singh, the Minister said, “Has Digvijaya Singh reduced himself to such a low level that he will call the most heinous terrorist attack on 45 CRPF jawans as an accident? This is their thinking.”

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar also hit out at Digvijaya Singh for raising doubts over the armed forces. “What has happened to Congress? They are saying things, which are in complete contrast to the current public sentiment in the country, refuting the information given by the armed forces. Such a thing never happens in any democratic country that people show such distrust on the military.”

General V K Singh, on being asked why BJP chief Amit Shah claimed 250 terrorists were killed, said, “That was based on people who were housed in the buildings which were hit, it’s an estimate. He is not saying this is a confirmed figure, he is saying this many might have died.”