Digvijaya Singh: ‘More non-Muslims spying for ISI than Muslims in India’

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh has claimed that “more non-Muslims are spying for ISI than Muslims in India”.

“Pakistan ke ISI ke liye jasusi Musalman kam kar rahe hai gair Musalman jyada kar rahe hai,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister told reporters in Bhind on Saturday.

He also accused the BJP and Bajrang Dal of working on behalf of Pakistan’s ISI. “BJP is taking money from ISI. Attention should be paid to this. Let me tell you one more thing – more non-Muslims are spying for ISI than Muslims in India,” Singh said.

#WATCH MP: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says, "Bajrang Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are taking money from ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence). Attention should be paid to this. Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan's ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood." (31.08) pic.twitter.com/NPxltpaRZA — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019

Singh was refering to the recent arrest of few persons from Satna by the anti-terror squad of MP police in connection with an alleged terror funding syndicate being operated from Pakistan. Balram Singh, one of those arrested, had previously worked with the Bajrang Dal. Balbir had been arrested even in 2017 for a similar offence but was released on bail.

On Sunday, he tweeted that he stood by his allegation that members of Bajrang Dal and Information Technology Cell of the BJP had been arrested by the MP police for taking money from ISI to spy for Pakistan.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reacted sharply to Singh’s statement, saying that he gives controversial statements just to stay in news. “He (Digvijaya Singh) and his leaders speak Pakistan’s language. Pakistan quotes Rahul Gandhi (over Kashmir). As far as BJP-RSS is concerned, the entire world, entire country knows their patriotism,” ANI quoted him as saying.

This was not the first time in recent weeks the two leaders squared up against each other. Last month, Chouhan blamed former prime miinister Jawaharlal Nehru for committing a “sin” by introducing Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Singh has reacted saying that Chouhan was “not even the dust of Nehru’s feet”.