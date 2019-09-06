‘Indiscipline should be punished irrespective of stature’: Cong leader Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh Friday said it was for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and party president Sonia Gandhi to take a call on the issue between him and Forest Minister Umang Singhar, who has levelled serious allegations against Singh.

However, the former MP chief minister indirectly demanded action against Singhar saying, “there should be discipline in every party. If someone indulges in indiscipline, no matter how big an individual, action should be taken against him.”

The Congress veteran defended his decision to write letters to all ministers seeking an audience with them to know the status of transfers and other works he had recommended to them. While reacting to a question on the same, Singhar had accused Digvijaya Singh of interference and running the government by proxy.

He went to on level more serious allegations against Singh till he was summoned by the CM, who is also the Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

Singh said it was his right and duty to write letters to ministers because he only wanted to know the status of works party workers had suggested. “I said if they violate policy or rules, don’t do those works but please inform me,” he added.

Singh claimed that the attack on him came in the wake of his comment that BJP’s IT cell member Dhruv Saxena and Bajrang Dal member Balram Singh were caught taking money from ISI but the then BJP government neither used National Security Act (NSA) nor opposed their bail, adding that his ideological fight against the BJP will continue.

Meanwhile, reacting to P Chidambaram’s arrest, Singh alleged that the central government was following the Gujarat model of governance where the innocent are framed and many cases are slapped against them. “They tried to find evidence against me for 15 years but could not find anything. The ED and CBI are not after me. There is no money laundering case against me,” he added.