Digvijaya Singh objects to presence of Babri demolition accused in Mandir Trust

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday questioned the composition of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the 15-member trust set up by the central government to oversee construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying it was staffed with people allegedly involved in the Babri Masjid demolition.

“Some people are accused in the Babri demolition case and out on bail. It’s inappropriate to nominate for building the temple people who have been held guilty by the apex court,’’ said the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Rajya Sabha member said there was no need for a new trust since former PM Narasimha Rao had already constituted the Ramalaya Trust to build a Ram temple, by including only Dharmacharyas and keeping members of political parties out. He said the new trust should have been headed by one of the Shankaracharyas.

