Digvijaya Singh detained: RS adjourned briefly as Chair bars Congress from raising issue

Digvijaya Singh sat on a dharna outside the resort. Digvijaya Singh sat on a dharna outside the resort.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for several hours on Wednesday morning after an uproar by Congress MPs as they were not allowed to raise the issue of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh’s detention in Karnataka.

Singh was detained on Wednesday morning while he was on a protest in Bengaluru accusing the police of not allowing him to meet the 22 rebel MLAs that have been staying at a resort in the city.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chairman of the House, did not allow the party to raise the issue saying they had not given a notice on the matter.

The ruckus began as Zero Hour was coming to an end. Congress member MV Rajeev Gowda tried to raise the issue. “Sir, there is an urgent issue, we need the protection of the House,” he said. But Naidu refused. Gowda then mentioned that a member of the Rajya Sabha, who is a former chief minister, has been detained in a BJP-governed state, but the issue was not allowed to be placed on record.

Naidu, denying Gowda and his other party colleagues permission, said members “have to give notice. You can’t speak as and when you want to speak, whatever it is”, he added. He added that since news of the detention broke out in the morning, the party could have given a notice, but it did not. “If there is an official communication to me, then I will react,” he said.

“You had enough time since the it happened. You never bothered to give notice. Suddenly, you want to disrupt the House. I will not allow this tendency to continue.” Naidu said. Congress members got up again after the Question Hour started and stormed the Well of the House.

The Vice President then blocked the telecast of the proceedings and barred from publishing what was being said. He then adjourned proceedings for till after 2 pm.

Congress leaders later told The Indian Express later they raised slogans of against the BJP in the Well.

However, some Congress leaders felt that storming the Well had backfired.

Sources within the party said several questions for oral responses from the government were listed regarding the Delhi riots in February and on the issue of detention centres in Assam. They added that these questions could have been raised to corner the government, but the House was adjourned without any questions being taken up.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.