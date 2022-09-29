Congress president polls: Digvijaya Singh collects nomination forms, confirms he is contesting for chief’s post

Ending days of speculation ahead of the Congress’ upcoming presidential polls, veteran party leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh arrived at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday morning to collect his nomination papers.

#WATCH | Congress leader Digvijaya Singh joins the race for party presidential polls, says, “I have come here to collect my nomination form and will likely file it tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/vdVho0P4LX — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

“I am here to collect the nomination forms and possibly file the papers tomorrow,” he told reporters, confirming that he is throwing his hat in the ring in the race for the post of Congress Chief.

The veteran party leader on Wednesday signalled his intention to contest. Some party leaders believe the move is an attempt to pressure Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is also contesting, to accept the leadership’s wish that he contest for the top post and leave the decision on his successor in the state to the Gandhis. The development comes amid a standoff between the party and Gehlot in Rajasthan.

Before arriving in the National capital, the former Madhya Pradesh CM was in Kerala with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Singh will also be contesting against Shashi Tharoor.

While the final date for filing nominations is September 30, the election is scheduled to take place on October 17.