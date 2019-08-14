Digvijaya Singh bats for ‘Insaniyat, Kashmiriyat and Jamhooriyat’ for solution on J&K

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday differed with party leader P Chidambaram’s assertion that the Centre would not have ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special status had it been a Hindu-dominated state, but accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of jettisoning former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s doctrine of ‘Kashmiriyat, Insaniyat and Jamhooriyat’.

“The Kashmir issue should not be seen through the Hindu-Muslim prism,” he said, adding that the solution could be found only by following ‘Insaniyat, Kashmiriyat and Jamhooriyat’, which Vajpayee wanted.

Responding to questions on Congress leaders differing on the issue of the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre, Singh said the party was not against the move, but was against the way it was done. “Kashmir, including PoK is an integral part of India,” he said.

He also said that BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee was a member of the government that took a decision on Article 370. “He did not resign on Article 370 but on the issue of refugees from East Pakistan,” Singh said.