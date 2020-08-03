PM Modi violating ‘Sanatan Dharma’ by holding Ayodhya event on inauspicious day: Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that the violation of the ‘Sanatan Dharma’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold the bhoomi pujan of the Ayodhya temple on August 5 was the reason why several BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, tested positive for coronavirus.

In a series of jibes at the Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Singh said Modi is insistent on holding the groundbreaking ceremony despite Swami Swarupanand’s warning that Wednesday is an inauspicious day for the event.

“Swami Swarupanand had warned that August 5 was inauspicious for the stone-laying of Ram temple. This date has been fixed in accordance with Modiji’s convenience. Which means Modi ji is greater than the Hindu faith’s beliefs of thousand years! Is this Hindutva?” he posted on Twitter.

Continuing his attack on the Prime Minister, the Congress leader wondered what was the compulsion to hold the ceremony amid the pandemic.

“Modi ji, by holding the groundbreaking ceremony of Ayodhya temple on an inauspicious day, how many people do you want to send to the hospital? Yogi ji, please explain this to the Prime Minister. In your presence, is it possible to violate the Sanatan Dharma? What is your compulsion to hold the ceremony under such circumstances?” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

“In such situation, shouldn’t the UP CM and PM be in home quarantine? Are the quarantine rules only for the public?” he added.

Singh then enlisted the names of the top BJP leaders, who have been infected so far, to prove the “results of overlooking the Sanatan Dharma”.

“The following are the results of overlooking the Sanatan Dharma: The assistant priest at Ram temple has tested positive. Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamla Rani has succumbed to the virus. Uttar Pradesh BJP chief has tested positive and is hospitalised,” he tweeted.

“India’s Home Minister Amit Shah is also positive. MP BJP chief is also infected. Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa has tested positive,” he added.

Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

