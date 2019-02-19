Digvijaya trolls Sidhu to convince friend ‘Imran bhai’ to act against terrorists

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday trolled Navjot Singh Sidhu who has been facing criticism from various quarters over his comments after the Pulwama terror attack that an “entire nation can’t be held responsible”. Singh urged Sidhu to convince his “friend” and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to act against terrorists.

Sidhu, while speaking about the Pulwama attack in a media interaction, had said that nations cannot be held responsible “for the dastardly acts of terrorists” and that terrorists have no religion.

I know Modi Bhakts are going to Troll me for this but I don’t CARE. Imran Khan a Cricketer who I admire, can’t take on these Muslim Fundamentalists and ISI sponsored Terrorist Groups I can’t believe. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) February 19, 2019

“Navjot Singh Sidhu ji apne dost Imran bhai ko samjhaiye. Uskii vajah se aap ko gali padh rahi hai (Convince your friend Imran. You (Sidhu) are getting abused because of him),” Digvijay Singh said in a series of tweets today.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister also asked the Pakistan Prime Minister to show “guts” and hand over Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India, terming them as “self-confessed perpetrators of terror”.

“I know Modi ‘bhakts’ are going to troll me for this but I don’t care. Imran Khan a cricketer who I admire, can’t take on these Muslim fundamentalists and ISI sponsored terrorist groups, I can’t believe,” Singh said.

Khan would not only bail Pakistan out of the financial crisis, but also be the front runner for Nobel Peace Prize for doing so, The Congress leader said.

“Do we want Kashmir with the Kashmiris or without Kashmiris? We as a nation have to make a choice,” he said as he called for stopping “unnecessary persecution” of innocent Kashmiri students and traders across the country.

“We are all to be blamed. Can’t we for sometime sweep our political differences under the carpet and come together to bring back the communal harmony and Kashmiri Muslim and Kashmiri Hindu brotherhood…which was the hallmark of J&K?” Singh said.

On February 14, forty Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into their bus in the Kashmir’s Pulwama district.