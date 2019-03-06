Digvijaya on BJP leader’s clip terming Pulwama ‘accident’: ‘What do you have to say, Modiji?’

A day after his reference to Pulwama attack as an “accident” had the ruling party leaders baying for his blood, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh shared a video of BJP leader and UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in which he also termed the incident as a “durghatna” (accident).

Singh asked, “Would Modi ji and his ministers like to say something about Maurya ji?”

Several BJP ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have called Singh “anti-national” and “Pakistan supporter” over his comments

In the video, Maurya can be heard saying: “It’s (Pulwama attack) not a security failure. This is a big accident that has happened with our CRPF officers. Prime Minister Modi has extended the support to Army and further investigations will be carried on by them now.”

Questioning why have Modi and BJP leaders branded him as an anti-national, Singh, in a series of tweets, challenged PM Modi to file a case against him. “The tweet over which you and your ministers called me a Pakistan supporter and an anti-national was posted from Delhi where police are under the Union government. If you are brave, file a case against me,” he said.

He also questioned the steps taken by the government in the aftermath of the attack that killed 40 CRPF officers. “What action has Modi taken over intelligence failure in the Pulwama terror attack? He is yet to tell the country who is responsible for it. Does Modiji hold anyone responsible for this or not? Has he asked for a clarification from the NSA, IB or the RAW chief?” he asked.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Digvijaya Singh said the foreign media had raised doubts over the air strike after the Pulwama “accident” and that this triggered questions over the ruling government’s credibility. Later Singh said there was no doubt that the incident was an act of terrorism. “Pulwama was a terrorist attack, what is the doubt in that? The troll army is evading primary questions,” he tweeted.

UP Dy CM KP Maurya in Rohtak:Suraksha mein chuuk nahi hai,ye ek barhi durghatna hamare CRPF ke jawano ke sath gati thi.Iss sambandh mein PM ji ne bathaya hai ki sarkar ki oar se sena ko puri choot di gai hai, jo karwayi karna hai,jab karwayi karna hai vo sena karegi. (21.02.2019) pic.twitter.com/SrLkmee3ck — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019

During a rally in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi took a swipe against Digvijaya Singh without naming him. “A leader close to the Congress’ naamdar (Rahul Gandhi) family has termed the Pulwama attack a mere accident. He also considers Osama bin Laden a shantidoot (ambassador of peace). He is the same person who gave Pakistan a clean chit after the (26/11) Mumbai terror attack and tried to mislead the investigation (into it),” Modi said. “The party whose leaders shed tears on the death of terrorists can’t be expected to wipe out terrorism,” the PM said, adding that the Congress government kept quiet after terror attacks.